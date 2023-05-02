2 big name acts coming to the Grand Theater this month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May is an exciting month at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

On May 16, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will perform for their ‘Twenty’ tour. It’s been 20 years since the 20 appeared on American Idol together.

“They’re also going to be appearing on the American Idol finale for this season,” said Grand Theater Director of Marketing Tammy Stezenski. “So as soon as they’re done with their concert in Wausau, they have to scoot off to go to LA to prepare for that live broadcast, which is the following Sunday.”

Stezenski said it will be an amazing concert. “And what shines through is just the warmth and their friendship from all of all these years,” she explained.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on May 16. Tickets start at $45.

Then on Thursday, May 18, Lewis Black will come to the Grand Theater for his ‘Off the Rails’ tour. The show is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

“Lewis Black has been here before to sold-out shows. So there are still some tickets left, but, but they’re going fast,” said Stezenski.

People searching for a perfect gift for Mother’s Day may want to consider a gift certificate to the Grand Theater. Gift certificates can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office in person. Gift certificates are good for 3 years. You can call them at 715-842-0988.

The Grand’s 2023-2024 season will be announced on June 5.

