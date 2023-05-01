News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Valley Fair tickets now on sale

By Chandler Ducker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting May 1, early season pass tickets and single-day tickets go on sale for the Wisconsin Valley Fair. The Wisconsin Valley Fair will be held Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park.

Daily tickets are $6 all this month. The month of May is the cheapest rate for daily tickets, season passes, and advanced wristbands. On the day of the fair, daily tickets will be $6 before 1 p.m. and $10 after. Season admission is also available at a discounted rate, $20 for the month of May, $25 prior to the fair, and $28 at the gate. Advanced wristbands are also available at a discounted rate but in person only. They are $28 in advance and $33 at the gate.

“So, they are most expensive at the gate. They are a little cheaper if you buy them in June or July and the cheapest if you buy them in May,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn.

Season parking is $18 all the time. You can go grab your tickets at County Market in Wausau, order them online, or pick them up at the fair office.

“We have the forage projects, which do touch on agriculture, but also allow the youth in the community to display their hard work on things. They’ve been working on it all year long. It also gives people the community, sort of a bonding experience. As I mentioned, the concerts, the rides, the fair food, there’s a lot of things that people can come together to enjoy the fair,” said Jodi Langenhahn.

Marathon Park is at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. NewsChannel 7 is excited to be the new media partner for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

For more information on the fair or to buy tickets click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Body found in Wisconsin River
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Wisconsin River, taken to hospital
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent
Bull Falls Brewery plans to sell.
Bull Falls Brewery is for sale
Snow north, snow showers possible in the eastern half of the area into Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: A taste of winter continues Monday with more rain and snow showers

Latest News

City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp
Wausau committe to hold special meeting about McClellan Ramp and skywalk
Highs in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.
First Alert Weather : Breezy and chilly with occasional snow showers for the first day of May
Suspects were identified as a 20 year old Michigan woman, an 18 year old man, and two teenagers.
Four arrested after theft, multiple police chases
7 Things You Need to Know - 05.01.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - 05.01.2023