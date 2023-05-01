Wisconsin Valley Fair tickets now on sale

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting May 1, early season pass tickets and single-day tickets go on sale for the Wisconsin Valley Fair. The Wisconsin Valley Fair will be held Aug. 1-6 at Marathon Park.

Daily tickets are $6 all this month. The month of May is the cheapest rate for daily tickets, season passes, and advanced wristbands. On the day of the fair, daily tickets will be $6 before 1 p.m. and $10 after. Season admission is also available at a discounted rate, $20 for the month of May, $25 prior to the fair, and $28 at the gate. Advanced wristbands are also available at a discounted rate but in person only. They are $28 in advance and $33 at the gate.

“So, they are most expensive at the gate. They are a little cheaper if you buy them in June or July and the cheapest if you buy them in May,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn.

Season parking is $18 all the time. You can go grab your tickets at County Market in Wausau, order them online, or pick them up at the fair office.

“We have the forage projects, which do touch on agriculture, but also allow the youth in the community to display their hard work on things. They’ve been working on it all year long. It also gives people the community, sort of a bonding experience. As I mentioned, the concerts, the rides, the fair food, there’s a lot of things that people can come together to enjoy the fair,” said Jodi Langenhahn.

Marathon Park is at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. NewsChannel 7 is excited to be the new media partner for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

For more information on the fair or to buy tickets click here.

