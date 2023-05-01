News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Wisconsin River in Wausau, taken to hospital
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent
Bull Falls Brewery plans to sell.
Bull Falls Brewery is for sale
Snow north, snow showers possible in the eastern half of the area into Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: A taste of winter continues Monday with more rain and snow showers

Latest News

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce...
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures multiple people, damages homes
Wisconsin GOP lawmaker wants wide youth social media limits
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm