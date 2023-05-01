Wausau committe to hold special meeting about McClellan Ramp and skywalk
May. 1, 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to talk about the possible closure of the McClellan Ramp and skywalk.
The Public Works Department has recommended closing the McClellan Ramp on June 1 due to the costs to keep it viable. They said it’s rapidly deteriorating and should be torn down next year.
A consultant says other options would be to spend more than $335,000 to keep the ramp functional through 2025 or make repairs totaling $156,000 and close the top two levels. But even that is only a temporary solution. The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.
