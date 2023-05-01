News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau committe to hold special meeting about McClellan Ramp and skywalk

City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp
City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp(CISM committee packet)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee will hold a special meeting Monday afternoon to talk about the possible closure of the McClellan Ramp and skywalk.

The Public Works Department has recommended closing the McClellan Ramp on June 1 due to the costs to keep it viable. They said it’s rapidly deteriorating and should be torn down next year.

A consultant says other options would be to spend more than $335,000 to keep the ramp functional through 2025 or make repairs totaling $156,000 and close the top two levels. But even that is only a temporary solution. The meeting is at 5:15 p.m. at Wausau City Hall.

