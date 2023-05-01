News and First Alert Weather App
Waid Funeral Home in Merrill to offer free memory bear workshops

By Erinn Taylor
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Waid Funeral Home in Merrill will host a free event this weekend to help families preserve the memory of a loved one. The funeral home hosts the memory bear workshops twice a year. Families are able to create a treasured keepsake made of clothing from that person.

Cindy Latzig is the grief care coordinator. She said memory bears have been created from many different types of materials.

“We’ve done them out of everything: dance costumes, grandma’s dress that she wore to my wedding, military uniforms, police uniforms...” explained Latzig.

Waid Funeral and Cremation Service has been offering the workshop for more than 20 years. The workshops are open to the public.

Attendees do not need to have sewing skills as the volunteers help guide the process.

Anna Winningham is the director and manager at Waid Funeral Home. She said the memory bear workshops are an important aftercare service they offer.

“We feel strongly about providing aftercare. And really making these bears brings a whole group of people together that maybe I’ve been through similar situations,” said Winningham.

Latzig explained that anytime is an appropriate time to make a memory bear.

“Some people come years after their loved one has passed. They may have made one right away and then decided ‘Oh, I should make one for so-and-so or a new baby was born and they should have one to remember,” Latzig explained.

Families are asked to bring clean clothing, stuffing, and any accessories that they would like to put on the bear. To reserve a spot, call Waid Funeral and Cremation Service at 715-536-4646. The event is open to the public. The workshops will be offered on Friday, May 5 from 4-8 p.m. or Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Waid Funeral Home is located at 301 Eagle Dr. in Merrill.

