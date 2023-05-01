Tips from Aspirus Athletic Trainer to begin your workout routine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow in May is not what people had in mind, but summer is sure to get here soon. Your first step should be to check on your health to see what will work for you.

“Getting a physical exam can not only give you a good starting point but also gives you an idea of exercises that may be best for you when you are first starting an exercise routine,” said Aspirus Athletic Trainer Erin Sparks.

You are going to need to start small. Don’t overdo it. Think about what your body can mentally and physically handle.

“Setting realistic goals for yourself and being able to stay consistent with those goals. Take the time to warm up and cool down before and after excise and listen to your body. A little soreness is expected when first starting your journey, but if you have any sharp or intense pains it might be best to slow down your routines a little bit,” said Sparks.

Find a routine that you like to do. This way you can view your fitness journey as something fun.

“Consistency is key. If you have a routine that you genuinely enjoy doing every day and you’re able to stay consistent with it, it will only make it that much easier to reach your goals,” said Sparks.

It’s also good to remember why you are exercising.

“Not only because of the physical benefits, such as maintaining a healthy weight, improves joint pain and stiffness and maintains muscle strength, but also for the mental health benefits such as it improves sleep quality, improve cognitive function and decrease feelings of anxiety and depression,” said Sparks.

Another tip for beginners is to start with aerobic exercises. That includes weight lifting, walking, biking and more.

