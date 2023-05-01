Public hearing for Wausau water rate increase application to be held May 18

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Water Utility has filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to increase water rates for customers.

The increase is necessary due to a 56.5% increase in gross plant investment and a 40.6% increase in operating expenses since the last water rate case was completed in 2020.

The total increase in water revenues requested is $4,737,469 which will result in an estimated overall rate increase of 64.31% over the water utility’s present revenues. If the request is granted, the water bill for an average residential customer with a ⅝-inch or ¾-inch meter who uses 1,200 cubic feet of water per quarter will increase from $72.87 to $112.23, or just over 54%, including the public fire protection charge.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 3 p.m. This hearing has no physical location. Parties and Commission staff appear by Zoom. Parties and Commission staff may use the telephone connection as a backup or if no practicable internet connection exists. Members of the public can attend by Zoom or by audio-only telephone connection.

Join Zoom over the internet at: https://us02web.zoom.us/my/pschearings

To join Zoom via phone, dial: +1-312-626-6799, then enter 809-513-2930-#

The Commission intends to live stream and record the hearing on YouTube. To access the live stream, visit the Commission’s website.

Anyone may testify in the proceeding without becoming a party and without attorney representation. They can submit testimony in only one of the following ways:

• Web Comment:

File a comment on the internet. Go to the Commission’s website here, and select docket number 6300-WR-106. Web comments shall be received no later than May 22.

• Live Comment:

Make a live comment at the hearing. The Administrative Law Judge may receive live comments from anyone in attendance after the close of any party and Commission staff testimony.

• Mail Comment:

Send a comment by U.S. Mail. All mail-in comments must be received no later than May 22, and shall be addressed to:

Attn: Docket 6300-WR-106 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854.

For more information, visit the Commission’s website or contact the Wausau Water Utility at 715-261-6530.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.