Pet Project: Meet McMuffin

By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For this week’s Pet Project, Meet McMuffin, a sweet Domestic Shorthair/Mix from The Humane Society of Marathon County searching for his forever home.

McMuffin is the coolest and sweetest cat at HSMC and was surrendered in March. He does not get along with other cats and would do his best as the only cat in the house. He loves people and food. If you would like to adopt McMuffin visit The Humane Society of Marathon County or visit catsndogs.org.

