Miss Wisconsin Rapids “Making a Change” through fundraising campaign

By Sean White
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The current Miss Wisconsin Rapids, Maria Hartley is “Making a Change” in the community through a fundraising campaign with area schools and businesses.

Hartley was crowned Miss Wisconsin Rapids 2023 back in November and is diligently working to advocate for her community service initiative, “Finances for the Future.”

She said upon graduating from Assumption High School and initially pursuing higher education at a private university, she quickly realized just how expensive schooling is and how crucial money management skills are, “Not only does having financial literacy skills help you define your future goals and how to succeed, but it also helps you have the ability to help others do the same,” Hartley said.

The “Making a Change” campaign runs throughout the month of May. All of the proceeds raised from the campaign will benefit FOCUS, Feeding Our Communities with United Services.

Participating schools include all Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools, Assumption Catholic Schools, Immanuel Lutheran, and Nekoosa High School. Area businesses with donation buckets include Quality Plus Printing, the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Piggly Wiggly, and the Wisconsin Rapids Quality Foods locations.

Since 1985, the Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area Scholarship Organization has provided more than $235,000 worth of scholarship assistance to young women in the Wisconsin Rapids area. For more information visit misswisconsinrapids.org.

