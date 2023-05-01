News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kohl’s donates $3M to Children’s Wisconsin to support building mental health walk-in clinics

(CBS Newspath)
By Sean White
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Kohl’s and Children’s Wisconsin have announced a $3 million commitment to support the opening of three additional mental health walk-in clinic locations across Wisconsin.

The donation, which comes on the first day of National Mental Health Awareness Month, builds on the organization’s continued work to build awareness, remove barriers, and make critical mental health services more accessible to youth and families across the state.

The new locations will offer similar services to those provided at the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic on the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee campus. The intent is to open one location each year over the next three years. Locations of the new clinics have not yet been selected but will be spread throughout Wisconsin.

“The mental health issues impacting today’s youth are of the utmost importance, and we applaud the work Children’s Wisconsin has been doing to prioritize and develop tangible solutions to support mental wellness for all children,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer.

“Wisconsin kids are telling us what kids all over the country have been telling us — this is a crisis,” said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health at Children’s Wisconsin. “We are so grateful that Kohl’s recognizes the urgency in addressing this need and continues to support these efforts. We know that more Wisconsin kids will begin a path to better health and healing because of their gift.”

The walk-in clinics provide immediate mental health support to kids 5-18 years old and are staffed with licensed therapists and social workers. The clinics offer a therapy session, safety evaluation, and support in connecting families to long-term resources either through Children’s Wisconsin or in the community. Opened in March 2022, the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic in Milwaukee is the only mental health walk-in clinic in the state and has supported more than 1,000 kids.

Data from the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health shows that in 2022, anxiety, depression, and suicide reports were up, with 34 percent of Wisconsin students feeling sad and hopeless almost every day. That’s a 10 percent increase over the last 10 years. In addition, 22 percent of Wisconsin high school students reported physically harming themselves, and 52 percent reported anxiety.

In 2019, Children’s Wisconsin made a 5-year, $150 million commitment to address the mental health crisis facing Wisconsin kids by detecting needs sooner, improving access to care, and raising awareness of mental health.

Since 2001, Kohl’s has committed more than $23 million to Children’s Wisconsin to help Wisconsin’s kids live stronger, healthier lives. The long-standing partnership is rooted in creating new and exciting programs focused on kids’ health and education, and in recent years has focused on addressing the mental health crisis.

To learn more, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drowned in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Wisconsin River in Wausau, taken to hospital
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent
Bull Falls Brewery plans to sell.
Bull Falls Brewery is for sale
Snow north, snow showers possible in the eastern half of the area into Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: A taste of winter continues Monday with more rain and snow showers

Latest News

Public hearing for Wausau water rate increase application to be held May 18
Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (May 1).
Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest campground openings delayed due to weather
Highs in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.
First Alert Weather : Breezy and chilly with occasional snow showers for the first day of May
Ice Age Trail license plates
DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plates