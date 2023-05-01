News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer

Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of trying to kill an Oshkosh West High School liaison officer at the age of 16 will spend at least 17 years in prison.

Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, was sentenced Monday for attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the 2019 attack on officer Mike Wissink. Fuhrman stabbed the officer with a fork in his office at the high school. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman to stop the attack. A jury found Fuhrman guilty at trial in February.

Fuhrman tearfully addressed the court at his sentencing hearing. He said he feels horrible for his actions and asked for the opportunity prove he’s not a bad person. He said he was sorry to his victim, now-retired officer Mike Wissink; his family; the community; first responders and everyone who helped him. He thanked the officer who saved his life that day.

Wissink was not in court for the apology. He left the courtroom after providing a statement to the judge.

In addition to 17 years of confinement, Fuhrman will spend 10 years under extended supervision. He must also follow a number of conditions during his sentence.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s Office says woman, 57, drown in Wisconsin River near Saratoga
water rescue generic
Woman rescued from Wisconsin River in Wausau, taken to hospital
North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke (44) celebrates with his most valuable player award...
Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent
Bull Falls Brewery plans to sell.
Bull Falls Brewery is for sale
Snow north, snow showers possible in the eastern half of the area into Monday evening.
First Alert Weather: A taste of winter continues Monday with more rain and snow showers

Latest News

Ice Age Trail license plates
DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plates
Stetson Grant, 36
Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case
Memory bear workshop
Waid Funeral Home in Merrill to offer free memory bear workshops
City of Wausau McClellan St. ramp
Wausau committee to hold special meeting about McClellan ramp and skywalk