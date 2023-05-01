Four arrested after theft, multiple police chases

Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - A theft from Walmart resulted in four people being arrested after numerous police chases on Sunday afternoon.

The Marshfield Police Department says they responded to a report of a retail theft at Walmart on Central Ave. Authorities were told three people left in a vehicle. Police attempted a traffic stop, resulting in a chase. They pursued the vehicle but the chase was terminated due to safety concerns.

The Pittsville Police Department later found the same vehicle, leading to another chase which was also cancelled.

A Wood County deputy found the vehicle again West of Nekoosa on Highway 137. The deputy conducted another traffic stop but another chase was attempted after the driver did not comply. Authorities say the chase was terminated in the Town of Wisconsin Rapids due to the reckless behavior of the driver.

The vehicle was discovered again in a parking lot in Wisconsin Rapids. Police say the driver, identified as a 20 year old Michigan woman, walked into a where she was later arrested. An 18 year old man and two teenagers were later identified as suspect and apprehended.

Criminal charges are being referred to three different agencies, one being in Genesee Co. in Michigan.

