Former Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant gets 90 days jail in stalking case

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old former Oneida County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was convicted of stalking a person while he was on duty.

Stetson Okeefe Grant was found guilty at a trial in February. He was sentenced on April 28. He’ll also spend three years on probation.

Prosecutors said Grant stalked a person from February of 2019 through August of 2020. According to the criminal complaint, Grant would stop by the victim’s house without their consent and while he was on duty for the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The complaint states that Grant would make the victim feel uncomfortable in their own home and would not leave when they asked him to. When the victim said they would call the police on Grant, Grant replied, “I am the police.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation. Price County District Attorney Karl Kelz served as the special prosecutor

