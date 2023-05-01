First Alert Weather : Breezy and chilly with occasional snow showers for the first day of May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Occasional snow showers and light rain showers will remain across central Wisconsin for Monday, as temperatures continue to struggle to get back into the 40s for highs for the afternoon. Average highs for most locations are in the 60s, which will be on the forecast horizon later this week and into the upcoming weekend.

Highs in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. (WSAW)

Rhinelander added on to their record setting snowfall for the season, with another 2″+ from the weekend, pushing the total to a record 122.9″ as of midnight Sunday late night.

Continues to be set in Rhinelander after breaking the record in April (WSAW)

Much warmer conditions will begin to quickly roll in throughout the middle and end of this week, as windy and warmer conditions push back into Wisconsin for the foreseeable future. Daytime highs will return to the seasonal 60s throughout the weekend, with breezy conditions expected for most of the next 7 days. The long term weather pattern does point to some warmer conditions to continue into early next week, with some 70s on the way by the middle of May. Expect some light shower chances to return for Friday and again Sunday, as conditions dry out a bit before that throughout this week.

Much Warmer Conditions Arrive this Week (WSAW)

