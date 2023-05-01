DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plates
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV is now offering its new Ice Age Trail license plate on its website.
Through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization, this plate supports conservation, maintenance, and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. The new full-color plate design sports the iconic Ice Age Trail mastodon.
The fees for the Ice Age Trail specialty plate include:
- A $25 contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The donation may be tax deductible.
- A one-time $15 issuance fee.
- Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
- The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).
Ice Age Trail license plates must be ordered online or by mail and will be mailed to you. To order yours today, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.
