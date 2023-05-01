DMV releases new Ice Age Trail license plates

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DMV is now offering its new Ice Age Trail license plate on its website.

Through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization, this plate supports conservation, maintenance, and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. The new full-color plate design sports the iconic Ice Age Trail mastodon.

The fees for the Ice Age Trail specialty plate include:

A $25 contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The donation may be tax deductible.

A one-time $15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax , if applicable).

Ice Age Trail license plates must be ordered online or by mail and will be mailed to you. To order yours today, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.