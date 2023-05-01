Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest campground openings delayed due to weather

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to safety concerns caused by lingering snowpack and high water in some areas, the opening of the forest’s campgrounds will be delayed until as late as May 19 this year due to weather-related conditions. Openings of boat launches at campgrounds will also be delayed.

Much of the 1.5 million acres of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has experienced more snowfall than usual this season. USDA Forest Service specialists are working to re-open campgrounds as soon as possible.

The snowpack persists in shady areas and in plow piles. River and lake levels are also high. Hazard tree assessments and removals, well testing, and general campground prep has started for sites that can be accessed.

“The shoulder season in northern Wisconsin is always unpredictable,” said USDA FS Recreation Program Manager Karen Katz. “Spring comes later here than the southern part of our state, and 2023 has seen cool weather and April snowfalls.”

Crews will regularly re-assess conditions. If there are changes that allow for earlier re-openings, the public will be notified right away through the CNNF website; and Facebook and Twitter pages.

Campers are asked to be flexible and have alternate lodging plans if they intend to visit the forest at the beginning of May.

“USDA FS recreation specialists are doing their best to open campgrounds as soon as possible, but a lot has to happen behind the scenes in order for our campgrounds to be safe and amenities to be in place. Call the district office nearest your destination for the most up-to-date information,” Katz said.

Campgrounds will open on a rolling basis as they become ready and sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All sites are expected to be open by May 19. Reservations can be made for May 19 and later dates here.

To check on the latest status of campgrounds and trails, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf or follow updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002 and Twitter: http://twitter.com/CNNF002.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.