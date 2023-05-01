News and First Alert Weather App
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of seven people were discovered Monday during a search for two missing teenagers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The bodies were discovered during a search of a rural property near the town of Henryetta, agency spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims.

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were reported missing. The two were reportedly seen traveling with convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

