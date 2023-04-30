News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman rescued from Wisconsin River, taken to hospital

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said emergency crews rescued a woman from the water near the West Washington Street bridge Saturday night.

Just before 5:50 p.m., police and Wausau Fire crews were called for a report of a person in the water.

Police said once the woman was out of the water, emergency crews “performed resuscitation efforts”.

The woman was later taken to Aspirus Hospital for medical treatment.

The Washington Street bridge goes over the Wisconsin River into downtown Wausau.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Schofield company awarded old Wausau mall construction project
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Snow into Sunday morning. Accumulations in the north, less south.
First Alert Weather: Winter-like winter still hanging around

Latest News

Roger Nitschke
Roger’s Grocery in Granton closes after 30 years
VFW participate in Loyalty Day Parade
Veterans of Foreign Wars participate in Loyalty Day Parade
Healthy Kids Day at the Weston YMCA
Weston YMCA hosts 7th Annual Healthy Kids Day
Since November, over $7,000 has been raised towards the Bed Build.
Over 100 volunteers help build beds for kids in need at Auburndale High School