Woman rescued from Wisconsin River, taken to hospital

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said emergency crews rescued a woman from the water near the West Washington Street bridge Saturday night.

Just before 5:50 p.m., police and Wausau Fire crews were called for a report of a person in the water.

Police said once the woman was out of the water, emergency crews “performed resuscitation efforts”.

The woman was later taken to Aspirus Hospital for medical treatment.

The Washington Street bridge goes over the Wisconsin River into downtown Wausau.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.