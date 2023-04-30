Weston YMCA hosts 7th Annual Healthy Kids Day

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s activities are being held across the country and in central Wisconsin for Healthy Kids Day on Saturday. This is the 7th year the Weston YMCA has hosted hundreds of energetic kids for a day of promoting healthy lifestyles.

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day is an event to inspire children to stay active and healthy.

“We know during the summer that kids get, you know their education goes down, physical health goes down, mental health so we want to keep these kids all summer long,” said Stephanie Daniels, the director of childcare services.

With over 37 community vendors, kids and parents got a glimpse of the summer activities in central Wisconsin.

“It’s a day where families can come and really check out all the initiatives that our community has to offer,” said Daniels.

“It’s cool to see other people in our community that come here and set up booths and then we kind of get to experience all the fun things,” said Brynnlee Lamay, a 5th grader who was participating in the event.

Event organizers said they hope to see 400 to 500 kids come out and enjoy the free activities.

“So we have a magician, we have face painting. Inflatable obstacle course” said Daniels.

“So me, my sisters, and my friend we’ve gone by the BACA and then we’ve got some stuff. We went through the bouncy house and then we went by the face painting,” said Lamay.

The kids are also aware of the need to stay healthy.

“It’s important to stay active and healthy because then you can live a nice and healthy life. And kids are very important because they’re our new future so we need to make sure kids stay healthy and have fun in their childhood,” said Lamay.

