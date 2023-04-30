Veterans of Foreign Wars participate in Loyalty Day Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans of Foreign wars, also known as VFW, marched along in the Loyalty Day Parade on Saturday. With Monday being Loyalty Day, this parade was just the beginning of festivities.

Veterans and community members participated to show appreciation for their American freedom. Forty-three units in total signed up to be a part of the parade.

“Oh, the parade was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve been in a parade quite as long. it took us almost an hour to get all the way through the parade. It was awesome,” said John Scanlan, VFW Commander in Benton Wisconsin.

There’s a lot that goes into planning a parade. The state commander gets to pick where the next VFW parade will be. This year, it’s in Merrill.

“And seeing that I hail from here I decided that they needed to show off their patriotism and the patriotic town that Merrill is. It’s very exciting, but nerve-wracking and humbling at the same time,” said Michelle Rathke, Wisconsin VFW State Commander.

Wisconsin is one of the last few states to observe Loyalty Day. The day is also known to some as May Day and was first proclaimed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“I mean it’s just reaffirming our patriotism to the United States. And that’s something that will continue on for years and years and decades to come,” said Merrill Mayor Steve Hass.

Following the parade, they held a ceremony, which honored Veterans and parade participants.

“And I’m told there’s going to be a bit of roasting and toasting tonight, so that’s going to be fun,” said Rathke.

After a western-themed banquet, festivities ended with a performance by Carl Jackson and the Barn Dance Band.

