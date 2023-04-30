GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Roger’s Grocery in Granton closes after 30 years of business. To celebrate owner Roger Nitschke received a parade from the community with sirens and live music. Roger has been in the grocery business for fifty-one years. The people of Granton are saddened by the news of Roger’s retirement, but some say after more than fifty years in the business Roger deserves a break.

“Well, people were sad to hear that. They came into the store and said, “You can’t retire, you can’t retire, but I am at that age where I need to retire,” said Roger.

Roger said he’s glad to leave his mark in Granton and he is thankful for those who helped support him till the very end.

“It’s very rewarding because everybody knows everybody and you make very good friends, you make many friends. I’ve made many friends throughout my career in the grocery business,” said Nitschke.

One of those good friends said she is in awe of how much Roger has done for the community.

“It was really hard because Roger always has his thumb on everything that goes on in the community. We just by word of mouth really shared the word out there and so we pulled it off, got the little parade successfully completed without Roger knowing,” said Lois Garbisch.

So, what’s next for Roger?

“The building is for sale, or the business is for sale and I don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s just time I’m going to retire in life. Well, my wife says we’re going to travel, so I don’t know, I guess I have to do what she says,” said Roger.

Roger said he hopes to sell the business to a grocery store but is open to other options.

