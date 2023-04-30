Over 100 volunteers help build beds for kids in need at Auburndale High School

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - At the inaugural Bed Build at Auburndale High School, the message is simple.

“The mission statement of the organization is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” said Alyssa Schade, President, Spencer Area Charter. “And that’s truly the sole purpose of our organization is to end child bed-lessness in our area.”

Sleep In Heavenly Peace of Spencer partnered with Auburndale High School to create 50 beds from scratch for kids in need of a place to sleep. Auburndale students started cutting wood two weeks ago for the Bed Build, including over 500 slats of wood to cut in just a week. While they’re helping an important cause, they’re also showing their way around different tools.

“This is showing us safety of all the equipment that we use in the shop,” said Michael Pongratz, Junior, Auburndale High School. “Along with how to build different things during our life.”

But no tool experience is required to make an impact.

“You don’t have to be anything special, you don’t have to know anything about tools,” said Schade. “But we’ll teach you here, you don’t have to have any experience. You just have to be willing to come out and do your best.”

Since November, over $7,000 has been raised towards the Bed Build. With the big day finally arriving, the experience is gratifying.

“It’s a great thing to do, makes you feel good that you’re doing something right and wanting to help out,” said Sonya Merritt, Junior, Auburndale High School. “It’s a great thing for the community and super easy to do.”

“I personally am just amazed at all of the support we get from the community,” said Schade. “I know when we started the chapter, I thought there’s no way that people are gonna want to come out and put in all this work for no pay.”

Event organizers were delighted by today’s turnout and are confident that they’ll be back next year. To support Sleep In Heavenly Peace, click here.

