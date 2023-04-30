First Alert Weather: A winter-like weather lingers into start of May

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The month of April is just about over and the month will be wrapping up with times of snow and rain showers Sunday evening, along with brisk winds. The flakes will continue to fly in the region Sunday night and on Monday, perhaps causing some slick travel conditions. Winds on Monday could gust up to 40 mph. Sunshine returns for mid to late week, along with more typical temperatures for early May.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Vilas County and Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida & Forest Counties Sunday night through Monday night.

Windy tonight with periods of snow in the north, while occasional snow showers are possible in the rest of the region. Lows in the upper 20s far north to the low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. Wind gusts up to 35 mph overnight into Monday morning.

Clouds will be common with a brisk northwest wind Monday. Snow in the far north and snow showers mostly to the east of Highway 51/I-39 going through the day. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected at times on Monday, while accumulations of snow will be most likely in the far north. Minor accumulations in the eastern parts of the area. Highs on Monday are in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s central and south.

Total snowfall through Monday evening will be highest in the far north across northern Vilas County where a foot or more of wet snow could accumulate. Still a significant amount of snow in the rest of Vilas County, northern Forest, and northern Oneida Counties with 6-10″. Rhinelander could pick up around 3″, with lower amounts farther south and southeast in the region. Keep in mind, a majority of accumulation will be non-paved and elevated surfaces. Snow will mostly stick to roads at night and in the early morning hours just around daybreak. After that, mainly wet roads are likely.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday and milder as afternoon readings rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

May the 4th is Thursday and it will start off with some sun, but clouds could be on the increase as the day goes on. A chance of showers later in the day or at night. Highs in the mid 50s.

Partly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 60s. The Fishing Opener on Saturday is shaping to feature some sun but also a chance of showers. No less, a mild afternoon with readings reaching the low to mid 60s. Next Sunday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

