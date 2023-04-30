Body found in Wisconsin River

TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled out of the Wisconsin River in the Township of Saratoga on Saturday. Authorities say the person drowned.

It happened just north of Wakely Road just before 1 p.m. The person who called into dispatch brought the body to shore. First responders assessed the body and said the person was dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances for the drowning.

The name of the victim is expected to be released on Sunday morning.

