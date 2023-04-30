News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Body found in Wisconsin River

Authorities say the person drowned
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.
One person was found dead in the river. The name has not yet been released.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled out of the Wisconsin River in the Township of Saratoga on Saturday. Authorities say the person drowned.

It happened just north of Wakely Road just before 1 p.m. The person who called into dispatch brought the body to shore. First responders assessed the body and said the person was dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspicious circumstances for the drowning.

The name of the victim is expected to be released on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Schofield company awarded old Wausau mall construction project
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Snow into Sunday morning. Accumulations in the north, less south.
First Alert Weather: Winter-like winter still hanging around

Latest News

Since November, over $7,000 has been raised towards the Bed Build.
Over 100 volunteers help build beds for kids in need at Auburndale High School
Volunteers build beds for kids in Auburndale
Volunteers build beds for children in Auburndale
Weston YMCA hosts 7th Annual Healthy Kids Day
Weston YMCA hosts 7th Annual Healthy Kids Day
Rain showers to snow tonight into Sunday morning. Snow tapers to snow showers on Sunday, brisk...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast