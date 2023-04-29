Wausau East family speaks out following alleged offensive comments made by teacher

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a longtime band director at Wausau East allegedly made some homophobic and offensive comments to a student, a Wausau family has now expressed their emotions.

A few weeks ago, the Wausau School District had a complaint involving long-time Wausau East Band Director Rob Perkins. Perkins allegedly made some insensitive comments to some students.

Twan Vongphakdy is the father of the student impacted and he’s experiencing a range of emotions. “My son is hurting and it’s hurting all of us,” he said.

Wausau Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts addressed this incident at a news conference on Thursday. “When possible, a preferred path is to use that failure to grow from. And in this case, that’s our chosen path,” Dr. Hilts said. Following the school district’s investigation, Perkins has now returned to the classroom.

Vongphakdy said he is upset with the district’s decision. “The district has taken that beautiful smile away from me and it hurts and it’s upsetting and it’s wrong,” said Vongphakdy. He added this type of problem is nothing new and that his son has been subjected to offensive comments at least 7 times.

“As time passed and he kept harassing my son it got to a point where enough is enough and at this point we just want him fired,” said Vongphakdy.

The family just wants some answers. “We want him to acknowledge his wrong and maybe take some class to better himself so he could be a better educator for the students,” said Vongphakdy.

“Let’s call it for what it really is — it’s racist, it’s harassment, and it’s hate,” said Aunt Jenny Yang. “We as a family don’t condone this type of behavior in the schools and it’s unfortunate and disheartening and very discouraging that the district administration does condone this language.”

Vongphakdy has a message for the district, “I just want to let the school district know that there’s only one victim here — and that’s my son.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.