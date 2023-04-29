Spencer-native Luepke signs with Cowboys as undrafted free agent

FRISCO, Texas (WSAW) - Spencer-native and former North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke has a destination for his NFL future. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Luepke is signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Former North Dakota State FB Hunter Luepke is signing with the #Cowboys, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Luepke went undrafted, despite being projected as the top overall fullback according to many draft experts. Despite that, Luepke finds a home in Dallas where he’ll join fellow central Wisconsin native and Amherst graduate Tyler Biadasz.

Luepke he had a terrific college career at NDSU. Last year, he rushed for 1,622 yards with 23 touchdowns. He won two national championships, scoring three touchdowns in the Bisons’ 2021 victory.

