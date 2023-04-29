Packers draft pass catchers Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed in round two to help Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After selecting outside edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with the 13th pick in the first round Thursday, the Packers select Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed to kick off a busy day two.

After pleas for the Packers to draft a pass catcher, they waste no more time by giving Jordan Love a brand new tight end with Musgrave. The pick was originally acquired from the Jets via the Aaron Rodgers trade.

The Packers were slated to pick at 45 until the Lions came calling, swapping the 45th pick for 48 and 159. The phones continued to ring and executed another trade, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 50th and 179th pick. The Packers finally stood pat at 50, selecting another pass catcher in Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Barring more trades, the Packers next selection is slated at 78th overall.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.