First Alert Weather: Winter-like winter still hanging around

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It might be the last weekend of April and the calendar says the 3rd month of meteorological spring is about to get underway. Still, Mother Nature has brought back more last hoorah of winter-like weather to North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure will be parked over the eastern part of the state from Saturday night into Sunday night, providing rounds of snow, times of rain/snow, and brisk winds. The flakes will still be flying in the north on Monday and it’ll be windy. Typical spring-like temps return by mid to late in the new week with some sunshine.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the north tonight into Sunday morning. Winter Storm Watch for Vilas County Sunday evening to Monday evening. (WSAW)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Saturday night to Sunday morning for Vilas, Oneida, Forest, and Price Counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Vilas County from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

Rain showers will go to periods of snow/snow showers tonight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Have the snow shovel ready to go in parts of the north this weekend, and dare we say it, even the snow blower if you reside in Vilas County or the lake effect snow belts. Rain showers Saturday evening will mix with and change to snow for Saturday night. Periods of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning in much of the region, with the bulk of accumulations on elevated and non-paved surfaces. The most in the way of snowfall will take place from Highway 8 on north. Lows by morning on Sunday in the upper 20s to low 30s north, low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Snow in most of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow into Sunday morning. Accumulations in the north, less south. (WSAW)

Snow to snow showers on Sunday morning to midday. (WSAW)

Snow will taper to snow showers on Sunday morning, with rain/snow showers at times into Sunday afternoon. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s north, around 40 central and south. Round two of snow will develop for the north Sunday night and continue into Monday. Snow showers are anticipated for the rest of the region Sunday night and into the morning on Monday.

Snow north, while rain/snow showers in Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow to snow showers on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow north, with lingering rain/snow showers in Central Wisconsin on Monday. WIndy. (WSAW)

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Gusty winds on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Gusty winds Monday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Gusty winds on Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Windy and still chilly to start the new work week with additional rain/snow showers at times in most of the area, while snow persists in the north. Highs in the upper 30s north, low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected at times.

Snowfall potential from Saturday night to Monday evening. (WSAW)

Total snowfall by Monday night in the north will range from a couple of inches south of Highway 8, 3-6″ in Rhinelander, 6-12″ in northern Price, Oneida, and most of Vilas County, while a foot or more in northern Vilas County, and lake effect snow belt locations. The most in the way of snowfall will be in northern Iron County and the western U.P. of Michigan where 1 to 2 feet of snow isn’t out of the question.

The week starts off chilly with moderating temps as the days go on. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down Monday night in the north, but staying breezy into the day on Tuesday across North Central Wisconsin. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

May the 4th features sun along with some clouds and mild. (WSAW)

The second half of the week will feature some better weather. A fair amount of sun on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Some sun Thursday with highs in the low 60s. More clouds than sun for Friday and into the start of next weekend for the Fishing Opener in Wisconsin. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

