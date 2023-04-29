WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 16-year Wausau fixture, Bull Falls Brewery, is for sale. It will stay open until sold. The events that are already scheduled to happen there have not been canceled.

In a press release the company explained it was built with enough capacity to distribute beyond the immediate area but for several reasons did not. Adding their situation is not permitting them to continue operations.

Bull Falls Brewery was founded in 2007. The company has a focus on German and English-style brews. You can keep up with ongoing developments on the Bull Falls Brewery website.

