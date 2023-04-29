News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Schofield company awarded old Wausau mall construction project
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Family shares thoughts on teacher's comments
Family shares thoughts on teacher's comments
Wausau East family speaks out following alleged offensive comments made by teacher
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head