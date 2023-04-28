Work to resume on May 3 for Hwy 73 project in Wood County

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews will return to WIS 73 between WIS 173 and WIS 13 near Nekoosa in Wood County beginning May 3 to finish sealing cracks along that stretch of road.

The project began last summer and motorists can expect flagging operations as well as some delays.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Follow them on Twitter at @WisDOTNorthCent

Visit the region’s 511 website at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.