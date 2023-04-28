Work to resume on May 3 for Hwy 73 project in Wood County
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews will return to WIS 73 between WIS 173 and WIS 13 near Nekoosa in Wood County beginning May 3 to finish sealing cracks along that stretch of road.
The project began last summer and motorists can expect flagging operations as well as some delays.
