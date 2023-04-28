News and First Alert Weather App
Work to resume on May 3 for Hwy 73 project in Wood County

(WALB)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews will return to WIS 73 between WIS 173 and WIS 13 near Nekoosa in Wood County beginning May 3 to finish sealing cracks along that stretch of road.

The project began last summer and motorists can expect flagging operations as well as some delays.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news, and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

