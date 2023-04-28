News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

When wheelchairs need cleaning - there’s the wheelchair wash in Appleton

Valley Transit also introduces new bus access technology for wheelchair users
Services for wheelchairs users improve in the Fox Valley
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Autumn Nordall spends most of her day in a wheelchair - after being paralyzed in a car crash when she was 16 years old.

So she knows how dirty a chair can get from daily use.

“There’s just so many things at play, like crumbs, right? Let’s be real here, I have kids,” Autumn Nordall joked.

Despite the dirt, sweat and the crumbs - all of that can build up - washing a wheelchair isn’t always a priority or a possibility depending on the user’s abilities.

“And for some of us, we only get our chairs washed once a year at this event,” said Autumn Nordall.

Every year, a free wheelchair wash at “Nu Motion” in Appleton allows users to get their chairs detailed and inspected.

“Washing our equipment is going to help us, it lasts longer, it’s going to make us feel better when we’re sitting in it – I mean we all like to drive a shiny car after a carwash,” explained Autumn Nordall.

For people dependent on a wheelchair, even using a bus can be another barrier. But now things are getting a little easier, thanks to a new system with Valley Transit.

“Our Quantum system allows our passengers who use wheelchairs to easily and accessibly use our public busses,” said Sarah Schneider, Valley Transit Mobility Manager.

This new technology is now available on Valley Transit’s entire fleet, allowing people using wheelchairs to automatically lock their chair into place with just the push of a button.

“Someone who can use the Quantum without assistance can easily get on and off the bus just like anybody else,” Sarah Schneider pointed out. Autumn Nordall added: “And it really gives me a level of self-autonomy to know that I am able to have this independence.”

For Autumn, getting to the bus just became much simpler. But for passengers who still need assistance, Valley Transit says to think of their bus drivers as your best friend as they are there to help everyone on the bus.

We all wash our cars, but what about wheelchairs? Action 2 news’ Lena Blietz takes us to the wheelchair wash held Friday in Appleton.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Dogs missing from Vilas County crash
Dogs missing following crash near St. Germain Elementary

Latest News

Packers draft TE Tucker Kraft to pair with pass catchers Musgrave and Reed on day two
The program included dances and songs from the Hmong culture
Wausau elementary school celebrates Hmong History Month with heritage day
This is Amanda Pryne.
Transplant wait times and how you can donate to save a life
The program included dances and songs from the Hmong culture
Celebration of Hmong Heritage Month at John Marshall Elementary
The average wait time for a kidney transplant is 3 to 5 years
Exchange program helps people waiting for kidney transplants