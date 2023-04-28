UWSP introduces Kent Dernbach as next Men’s Basketball Head Coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 18 seasons under Bob Semling, Pointers men’s basketball is under new leadership with head coach Kent Dernbach.

Dernbach was introduced as the head coach this afternoon in front of family, friends, and his new players. Dernbach served as an associate head coach with the Pointers from 2011-17. After spending the last six seasons manning UW-La Crosse, he’s grateful to don the purple and gold once again.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back to not only a basketball to not only a basketball program in the area but a community and the people that meant so much to us,” says Dernbach. “Coming back at full circle and being the head coach here is one that’s humbling, but certainly one that I do not take for granted.”

Dernbach, a native of Almond and an Almond-Bancroft alum, will look to rejuvenate a pointers program by bringing a 99-46 record from his time at UW-La Crosse.

