News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP introduces Kent Dernbach as next Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Dernbach served an associate head coach for UWSP for seven seasons before leading UW-Lacrosse...
Dernbach served an associate head coach for UWSP for seven seasons before leading UW-Lacrosse for the previous six seasons.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 18 seasons under Bob Semling, Pointers men’s basketball is under new leadership with head coach Kent Dernbach.

Dernbach was introduced as the head coach this afternoon in front of family, friends, and his new players. Dernbach served as an associate head coach with the Pointers from 2011-17. After spending the last six seasons manning UW-La Crosse, he’s grateful to don the purple and gold once again.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back to not only a basketball to not only a basketball program in the area but a community and the people that meant so much to us,” says Dernbach. “Coming back at full circle and being the head coach here is one that’s humbling, but certainly one that I do not take for granted.”

Dernbach, a native of Almond and an Almond-Bancroft alum, will look to rejuvenate a pointers program by bringing a 99-46 record from his time at UW-La Crosse.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Packers draft DE Van Ness 13th overall

Latest News

Gabe Smith Northland Pines.
Northland Pines’ Gabe Smith signs NLI to Michigan Tech
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) looks to shoot against Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) during the first half...
Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl says he’s returning for fifth season
Joey (Left) and Sam Hauser (Right)
‘Let it fly’: How the Hauser’s philosophy has led brothers Joey and Sam to basketball success
Fullback Hunter Luepke does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University...
Spencer’s Hunter Luepke showcases his skills at NDSU’s Pro Day