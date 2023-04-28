Two DC Everest Senior High students head to France for D-Day ceremony

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two D.C. Everest students have the opportunity to travel to France to be part of the D-Day commemoration these amazing sounds come from students from D.C. Everest Senior High.

This year marks the 79th anniversary of D-Day when Allied forces invaded Normandy during World War II. Lauren Koslowski is one of those students from D.C. Everest going to France as part of the All-American D-Day band.

“I feel so lucky because I know a lot of people either didn’t audition or don’t have these kinds of opportunities and I just feel so lucky that I have this opportunity,” said Koslowski.

Fellow senior Dan Gerrits will also take part in the festivities. “Meeting all of the people that served our country for our freedom and meeting new people from across the nation that shares the same experience,” said Gerrits.

“I’m really just excited to just see new cultures and just go to different places and help honor those who served our country,” added Koslowski. Being part of a chosen few is a special honor. Koslowski and Gerritts are among just 62 students nationwide to be part of the All-American Band.

“I’m proud of them for all of the hard work they put in, but they get the opportunity to show off their skills and represent their school and community, their state, and really the USA,” said Joe Finnegan, D.C. Everest Senior High Band teacher

Performing on a big stage is nothing new for the pair. Koslowski said she loved performing in the Rose Bowl, but that this experience will be more eye-opening. Gerrits said that this is his chance to bring honor to those that have served in the military.

