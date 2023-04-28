Tis the season for ticks: How to avoid the blood-sucking pests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tick season is upon us and people are already spotting the blood-sucking parasites. Ticks will be popping up in wooded areas all across central Wisconsin now that the weather is warming up.

There are three types of ticks in Wisconsin to look out for: the deer tick, the wood tick, and the lone star tick.

”The first one is the deer tick which is responsible for transmitting Lyme disease. It is a smaller tick. It has a burnt red body,” said Ashley Johnson, a nurse practitioner at the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center.

In order to prevent tick bites, Johnson said you want to keep the pests away from your skin. ”Some tips are to tuck your pants into your socks. Wear long boots if you’re going out in the woods. You want to use bug spray with at least a 30% DEET concentration,” said Johnson.

Johnson also suggests doing daily tick checks after spending time outdoors. ”And also throw your clothes in the dryer for 20 minutes on high heat, which will kill any ticks that are potentially on your clothes,” said Johnson.

Pet owners in central Wisconsin said they’ve already seen ticks hitching a ride on their pooches. Johnson said to treat your pets to prevent the blood-sucking hitchhikers.

”You can use tick collars or the oral treatment but it is good to check your pets for ticks as well as get them preventatively treated,” said Johnson. ”So you want to place the tweezers at the head of the tick, perpendicular to its body and you want to pull straight up until it releases from the skin.”

If you happen to get a tick bite, you can get tested to see if it’s carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. To visit the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center’s website, which offers tick testing and treatment, click here.

