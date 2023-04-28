News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point to begin blasting operations on city streets Monday

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Blasting operations will begin Monday on Washington Avenue, Third Street, and Meadow Street as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project.

Bedrock encountered during utility excavations will require blasting to complete utility installations. Work is currently underway throughout the project area which consists of Washington Avenue from Second Street to Pulaski Place, Third Street from Washington Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and Meadow Street from Washington Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

Blasting operations will be done throughout the project area, however, most blasting will be conducted on Washington Avenue from Second Street to Meadow Street, on Third Street from Washington Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and on Meadow Street from Washington Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

Visit the Stevens Point website for additional information on the project.

