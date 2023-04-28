News and First Alert Weather App
Schofield company awarded old Wausau mall construction project

Construction will begin in July
(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As site preparation is underway for the Foundry on 3rd site, Wausau is working on construction plans for sewer, water, and temporary streets in the area.

Eric Lindman, director of Public Works and Utilities for Wausau, said Integrity Grading and Excavating of Schofield was awarded the bid on Tuesday to install utilities and temporary sections of Second and Third Streets. Second Street will be constructed from Washington Street to Forest Street, and Third Street will extend from Washington to Children’s Imaginarium, a creative museum with hands-on multimedia exhibits to inspire imagination and learning.

“The streets will be placed in temporary asphalt while the area continues to be redeveloped, but they will be fully functional,” said Lindman. Streets will be widened to have two-way traffic, parking, bike lanes, and roomier sidewalks. He also anticipates construction to start in July and be ready for the fall 2023 opening of the museum located adjacent to HOM Furniture.

The scope of the utility project includes installing a storm sewer, catch basins, pavement, and sidewalks which could take until the end of summer to complete.

“New roadways bring a renewed sense of excitement,” said Dave Eckmann, president of Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. “Once the streets and sidewalks are in place, the public will gain a greater perspective on the depth and breadth of the downtown development.”

To sign up for regular email updates, visit downtownrefresh.com. For more information, you can also email info@downtownrefresh.com.

