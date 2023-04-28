News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers draft DE Van Ness 13th overall

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just days into the official era of Jordan Love, the Packers give him help; selecting DE Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Van Ness did not start any games for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022, though he still led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Barring a trade, the Packers’ next pick is 42nd overall, the pick the Packers acquired from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Longtime Wausau East band director will return to classroom following complaint
Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

Jaworski runs in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2021 NCAA Preliminary West Round.
Wausau native Brooke Jaworski announces plans to transfer to Minnesota
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) breaks away for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during...
Bucks collapse in fourth quarter, lose series to Miami in overtime
Hunter Luepke is a fullback who played college football at North Dakota State
Spencer native looking to fulfill dream of getting picked in the NFL Draft
Fullback Hunter Luepke does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University...
Spencer’s Hunter Luepke prepares for the NFL Draft