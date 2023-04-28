Packers draft DE Van Ness 13th overall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just days into the official era of Jordan Love, the Packers give him help; selecting DE Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Van Ness did not start any games for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022, though he still led the team with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Barring a trade, the Packers’ next pick is 42nd overall, the pick the Packers acquired from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the New York Jets.

