Mosinee food pantry in need of volunteers

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Center of Hope food pantry helps tons of hungry people in the Mosinee community, but it doesn’t happen by itself. Twice a week, caring and willing volunteers take time out of their day to help others.

Each volunteer helps with specific tasks, like restocking freezers, refilling the pantry, and bagging groceries for the clients. The goal is to keep the hungry fed and help them feel supported.

“When I retired, I wanted to volunteer, I came to the Community Center of Hope because it was close to the house, and I always wanted to help people out,” said volunteer Engrid Knechtsberger.

For another volunteer, it started as a service project that has surprisingly lasted a decade.

“I went back to school to get my degree in human services about nine years ago and one of the first assignments was to do 10 hours of service in the community. I did 10 hours, but it’s been 10 years and I’m still here,” said Kathie Schellin.

Volunteers are always wanted and welcomed at the Community Center of Hope. They say it’s as easy as coming in. Volunteers are the thread that keeps Community Center of Hope together.

“We truly could not run this organization without the volunteers there are only myself and a bookkeeper who are the only paid staff members and everybody else is a volunteer. They do the running, they do the stocking, they straighten up, so I mean it’s a great time to be appreciating volunteers,” said Executive Director Amy Bergstrom.

Community Center of Hope is looking for volunteers year-round. They are also looking for new board members for those who cannot participate during the week. For more information click here.

The Community Center of Hope food pantry is at 607 13th St. in Mosinee.

