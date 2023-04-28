More than 4 tons of trash picked up during annual ‘Green and Clean’ event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 700 people, nearly half of them kids, picked up trash at 35 sites around the greater Wausau area as part of an annual Earth Day event. Organziers from the Ghidorzi Green and Clean said collectively, 4.16 tons of trash were picked up during the April 22 event.

The event began in 2010. To date, 37.62 tons have been picked up during the event by volunteer groups. Next year’s Green and Clean is planned for April 27.

NewsChannel 7 team members participated too. WSAW is a proud sponsor of the event.

