Merrill to host VFW and Auxiliary Loyalty Day parade and celebration

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill will show off its patriotism on Saturday, welcoming VFW members and top-ranking officials from around the state for a parade and celebration.

The theme is “Loyalty – the Path Forward.” The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and take place on Merrill Festival Grounds located at 2001 E 2nd St.

A ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. inside the Bierman Building/Expo Center, 303 N Sales St. The ceremony will honor veterans and parade participants. There will be a variety of guest speakers and a mayoral proclamation. Awards and prizes will be given for “The Best of Color Guard,” and to those registered in the patriotic decorating contest.

“The City of Merrill is honored to host Loyalty Day this year,” said Mayor Steve Hass. “Residents and businesses are encouraged to help decorate the City with red, white, and blue on the days leading up to April 29 to showcase Merrill’s patriotic pride.”

To register for the contest and for a chance to win Chamber Bucks, contact the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce at 715-536-9474 or stop by in person at 705 N Center Ave.

The City of Merrill is set to carry on an annual tradition that first started more than a century ago to recognize the heritage of American freedom, known as Loyalty Day.

“It started in 1921 and was observed as a reoccurring national holiday by Congress in 1958,” said Michele Rathke, State VFW Commander. “We observe Loyalty Day to remind ourselves and others that there is no substitute for loyalty, and we observe it to pledge ourselves to maintain a free society in which patriotism is respected and encouraged.”

Wisconsin remains one of the last few states to observe Loyalty Day. Each year, a VFW post around the state holds a Loyalty Day Parade. Schmitt-Manecke-Donner VFW Post 1638 and Auxiliary of Merrill were selected by the Department of Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars to host it this year

After the Loyalty Day Parade & Celebration, a Western-themed banquet will be held at 5 p.m. at the Northwoods Veterans Post, honoring Michele Rathke and Faith Elford, State Auxillary President, for their service, hard work, and dedication to the VFW and State of Wisconsin. The cost is $25 per person. To reserve your seat, call the VFW of Wisconsin at 608-221-5276 or sign up in person at the Northwoods Veterans Post at 601 Johnson St. in Merrill.

The festivities will conclude with a performance by Carl Jackson with the Barn Dance Band at 8 p.m. at Pub 1638. The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Loyalty Day Parade & Celebration, visit the City of Merrill’s website at https://bit.ly/3m1rBov.

Loyalty Day Parade Route (WSAW)

