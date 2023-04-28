News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Local workers, state leaders honor Workers’ Memorial Day

State leaders and local workers honor Workers' Memorial Day on April 28, 2023 in Madison.
State leaders and local workers honor Workers' Memorial Day on April 28, 2023 in Madison.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 28th is Workers’ Memorial Day, a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job and to push for safer jobs and working conditions across the country.

According to the AFL-CIO Trade Union, over 343 workers die each day from hazardous working conditions. That’s more than double the rate of four years ago.

On Friday, workers from across Wisconsin were joined by state and local officials in Madison to push for safer working conditions for those with jobs in hospitals, schools and local construction projects in Wisconsin and across the U.S.

“So this is exactly why we are here today because when literally 105 Wisconsinites died on the job in 2021, that’s 105 too many. Way too many,” WI Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski said. “And when we know things like workplace violence is now the number three cause of death? Enough is enough.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway also spoke at the event. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin sent a statement saying in part “Every Wisconsinite should have the security to know that they will be safe at work and will come home to their loved ones healthy... We have so much more work to do.”

Workers’ Memorial Day was first celebrated in 1989.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
Dogs missing from Vilas County crash
Dogs missing following crash near St. Germain Elementary

Latest News

Packers draft TE Tucker Kraft to pair with pass catchers Musgrave and Reed on day two
The program included dances and songs from the Hmong culture
Wausau elementary school celebrates Hmong History Month with heritage day
This is Amanda Pryne.
Transplant wait times and how you can donate to save a life
The program included dances and songs from the Hmong culture
Celebration of Hmong Heritage Month at John Marshall Elementary
The average wait time for a kidney transplant is 3 to 5 years
Exchange program helps people waiting for kidney transplants