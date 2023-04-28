News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Judge tosses former Whitewater student’s harassment lawsuit

A federal judge has tossed out a former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student’s lawsuit that alleged UW System officials failed to prevent the school chancellor’s husband from sexually harassing her and other women
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of second-degree murder.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out a former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student’s lawsuit that alleged UW System officials failed to prevent the school chancellor’s husband from sexually harassing her and other women.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller dismissed the case in March after the former student, Stephanie Goettl Vander Pas, and her attorney repeatedly failed to preserve and withheld records UW officials requested as part of the discovery process in the case, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

Vander Pas in 2018 publicly accused Alan Hill, husband of UW-Whitewater's then-chancellor, Beverly Kopper, of sexual harassment. Ray Cross, who was the UW System president at the time, banned Hill from the Whitewater campus and stripped him of his job as Kopper's associate in response to other allegations that Hill had sexually harassed several women dating back to 2015.

Kopper resigned in December 2018.

Vander Pas filed the lawsuit in 2021 arguing that UW-Whitewater violated Title IX, a federal law designed to protect students and employees from sexual misconduct on campus. The action sought unspecified damages.

The Journal Sentinel reported that Stadtmueller dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be refiled.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Longtime Wausau East band director will return to classroom following complaint
Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid

Latest News

Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injures 5
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Packers take pass-rusher Van Ness at No. 13 in NFL draft
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Wisconsin GOP leader wants income tax cut for all taxpayers
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on limits for unemployment aid