First Alert Weather: Warm end to the work week, rain & snow this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although sunshine will be limited on Friday, it is going to be the warmest day this week in much of North Central Wisconsin. A cold front will bring a risk of showers later Friday night into Saturday morning. Some snow could mix in north. Showers at times on Saturday, while snow possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain/snow on Sunday. Staying chilly and breezy through the weekend into early next week. Temps will rebound as the week goes on.

More clouds than breaks of sun today. It will be warmer with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s in Central Wisconsin, while in the 50s in the Northwoods.

Mostly cloudy and warmer on Friday. (WSAW)

A Flood Watch is in effect for NW Wisconsin, including Price County through Sunday evening. Rain of 1-2″, plus melted snow could lead to an increased risk of flooding along already high rivers, and ponding of water in low lying, poor drainage locations.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Sunday evening for NW Wisconsin, including Price County. (WSAW)

The next weather maker rolls our way for way for later Friday into Saturday morning. There will be a slight chance of showers leading up to dinner time near and west of Highway 13. The better odds of showers will be around or after midnight into Saturday morning. Some snow could mix in across the far north leading up to daybreak on Saturday. Lows by morning on Saturday in the mid to upper 30s north, to around 40 in Central Wisconsin.

Mostly cloudy into Friday evening. (WSAW)

Rain showers, mixed with snow north overnight into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Cloudy, breezy, and chilly on Saturday with times of rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. As we move into Saturday night and Sunday morning, chillier air could wrap back into the area from the north and cause rain to mix with and change to wet snow. Most of the snow that does accumulate will be on non-paved and elevated surfaces from Highway 64 on south. Slushy accumulations on roads possible to the north.

Times of showers and breezy on Saturday. (WSAW)

Damp, brisk, and chilly on Sunday with periods of rain in Central Wisconsin, while a mix of rain/snow in the Northwoods. Afternoon temps top out in the mid 30s north, to around 40 central and south.

Periods of rain, mixed with snow in the far north Sunday afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Rain could once again mix with and change to wet snow Sunday night into Monday morning in a good part of the area, with rain/snow possible south. As we go through the morning, the snow will go back to rain showers in Central Wisconsin, while rain/snow in the north. Continued breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Snow or a mix of rain/snow Monday morning. (WSAW)

Rain, mixed with snow north Monday evening. (WSAW)

The potential exists for significant accumulations from Saturday night through Monday in parts of the Northwoods, near and north of Highway 8. The highest amounts of snow would be in Upper Michigan with a foot or more possible.

Snowfall potential from Saturday night to Monday. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. A fair amount of sunshine on Wednesday and warmer. Highs rebound into the low 60s. Thursday is May the 4th. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. A continued chance of showers next Friday, which is Cinco de Mayo. Highs in the the mid 50s.

Warm on Friday but chilly for the weekend into early next week. (WSAW)

