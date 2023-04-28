News and First Alert Weather App
DC Everest baseball def. Wausau West for second time in three days, winning 8-3

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After barely sneaking by with a 1-0 victory over West on Tuesday, DCE baseball takes down the Warriors 8-3 Thursday afternoon.

Everest began with a bang by knocking in two runs in the top of the first. A frame later, West would tie the game 2-2. But Everest would run away with a lead, taking home a five run victory.

The Evergreens move to 6-4 and look to extend their win streak to three games vs. Menomonie on Friday. Meanwhile, the Warriors move to 3-6 with Oshkosh North on Friday, as well.

