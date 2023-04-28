Company donates $1,000 to pay down lunch debt at Mosinee schools

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Students with lunch debt in Mosinee will no longer be in the red thanks to a large donation. On Thursday, Arow Global presented the Mosinee School District with a $1,000 check. The purpose is to erase any debt within the district’s hot lunch food program. The district’s superintendent said dozens of students will be positively impacted by the donation.

Arow hopes it’s something they can do again in the future.

“During covid there were some good programs put in place. Those programs have ended but there’s still a lot of needs that exist. We heard about that and thought it would be a good way to help out,” said VP of product engineering Scot Fieldsted.

The company raised the $1,000 by holding lunch time fundraisers such as taco sales. Arow Global is a window manufacturer for transit and is located in Mosinee.

