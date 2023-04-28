News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Company donates $1,000 to pay down lunch debt at Mosinee schools

Arow Global donates $1,000 for lunch debt
Arow Global donates $1,000 for lunch debt(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Students with lunch debt in Mosinee will no longer be in the red thanks to a large donation. On Thursday, Arow Global presented the Mosinee School District with a $1,000 check. The purpose is to erase any debt within the district’s hot lunch food program. The district’s superintendent said dozens of students will be positively impacted by the donation.

Arow hopes it’s something they can do again in the future.

“During covid there were some good programs put in place. Those programs have ended but there’s still a lot of needs that exist. We heard about that and thought it would be a good way to help out,” said VP of product engineering Scot Fieldsted.

The company raised the $1,000 by holding lunch time fundraisers such as taco sales. Arow Global is a window manufacturer for transit and is located in Mosinee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 29 Fatal Crash
1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Wausau’s Asian American leaders say they’re outraged about district’s decision to allow band director to return
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff’s Department investigating crash near St. Germain Elementary

Latest News

Food Pantry in Mosinee looking for volunteers.
Mosinee food pantry in need of volunteers
7 Things You Need to Know - 04.28.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - 04.28.2023
Community Center of Hope Looking for Volunteers
Community Center of Hope Looking for Volunteers
Here's what you need to know about garden and yard item recycling
Here's what you need to know about lawn and garden items that can't be recycled