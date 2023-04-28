Best ways to dispose of seed and soil bags, and other yard items

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - May is just around the corner and that likely has you making plans to garden or do an at-home oil change for your lawnmower or vehicle.

Amanda Haffele is the Portage County Solid Waste Director. She said while many gardening items come in plastic containers, they are not recyclable in the curbside pick-up.

She said things like birdseed bags should be placed in the trash.

“And the biggest mistake that we see are [plastic flower] pots. Unfortunately, they’re not recyclable. They’re usually made of a chintzy type of plastic or a type of plastic that we can’t recycle. Take it back to your favorite nursery. A lot of times they can reuse them, otherwise throw them in the trash,” said Haffele.

Other yard items like metal garden decorations also can’t be recycled curbside. She said they can however be recycled as scrap metal.

Garden hoses also can’t be recycled. The problem is they wrap around the recycling equipment and cause problems.

Haffele also said oil bottles made of plastic can’t be recycled.

“It’s made out of a recyclable type of plastic. But because of what’s inside the bottle, it’s no longer recyclable. It’s just not compatible, unfortunately. If you have leftover oil, take it to a household hazardous waste program. Marathon and Portage counties both have those and then toss the container in the trash.

If you have questions about what items can be placed in curbside recycling, she said to give them a call 715-343-6297.

People can also learn more at Central Wisconsin Recycling Collective.

