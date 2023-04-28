News and First Alert Weather App
Be Amazing donates blankets to Honor Flight veterans

(WGEM)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go on the Honor Flight will be even better thanks to a generous donation from the organization Be Amazing.

For the second year in a row, Be Amazing has partnered with the Honor Flight and local youth organizations to create over 100 blankets for veterans. These blankets are hand-made by students along with cards that veterans receive on their flight to Washington D.C. The blankets aren’t just for the flight but stay with them for a lifetime.

Cheryl Goetsch, founder of Be Amazing said, “You know these are, these blankets are something they have beside them in their favorite chair while they’re watching the football game or they’re taking a nap and so it’s very rewarding to hear that they have such meaning to the veterans.”

There will be 111 veterans on the next flight, each with a blanket in tow. The 43rd honor flight is scheduled to leave on May 15.

