News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Wausau Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 eastbound, west of US 51 where one person died.

Wausau Police are investigating a significant traffic crash.

As a result of the crash and subsequent and ongoing investigation, State Highway 29 is closed in both directions. State Highway 29 is closed westbound from US 51 and from the Wausau, Hwy 52 Parkway/Stewart Ave. on-ramp. State Highway 29 is closed eastbound from the 72nd Avenue on-ramp.

Traffic is currently diverted from State Highway 29 onto Stewart Ave., through Wausau.

The Wausau Police Department Crash Reconstruction/Investigation Team is anticipating their investigation will be complete and the roadways will reopen by approximately 12 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Jordan Huffman
Plea deal likely for former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault
Longtime Wausau East band director will return to classroom following complaint
Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Latest News

Be Amazing donates blankets to Honor Flight veterans
Several cars were thrown off the track after a train derailment in De Soto.
Train derails in De Soto near Mississippi River, several cars off track
Two loons rescued by REGI are being released
A tale of two rescued Loons have now been released
Arrow Global donated more than $1021. to the district
Business pays off lunch debt for Mosinee School District children