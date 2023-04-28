1 dead in vehicle crash on Hwy 29 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Wausau Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 29 eastbound, west of US 51 where one person died.

Wausau Police are investigating a significant traffic crash.

As a result of the crash and subsequent and ongoing investigation, State Highway 29 is closed in both directions. State Highway 29 is closed westbound from US 51 and from the Wausau, Hwy 52 Parkway/Stewart Ave. on-ramp. State Highway 29 is closed eastbound from the 72nd Avenue on-ramp.

Traffic is currently diverted from State Highway 29 onto Stewart Ave., through Wausau.

The Wausau Police Department Crash Reconstruction/Investigation Team is anticipating their investigation will be complete and the roadways will reopen by approximately 12 a.m. on Friday.

