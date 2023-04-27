Your kids’ new friend on Snapchat may be an AI robot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Artificial Intelligence’ rapid growth has gotten a boost with the launch of the Snapchat ‘My AI’ feature. With it comes rising concerns over what it knows about you and what it’s telling teens.

Your kids’ new friend on Snapchat may actually be an AI robot. The AI chatbot uses a tool that generates human-like, conversational text. While some might find it helpful, it’s causing mixed reactions.

“Even in the industry, there are people saying maybe we need to push the brake a little bit,” said Tomi Heimonen, associate professor and department chair of Computing and New Media Technologies at UW-Stevens Point.

Pump the brakes on artificial intelligence, like Snapchats’ ‘My-AI’ which uses Chat GPT to bring you information in seconds.

“You can talk to it and it can respond to you in a very human-like manner,” said Heimonen.

You can ask it things like, ‘What’s the weather like?’ Or, ‘Can you help me find an easy recipe?’ This may seem harmless, but there are some concerns, especially for children and young adults.

“I played around with it and asked it, how can I cover up the smell of marijuana and it gave me a pretty good description of how to do so,” said Lieutenant Scott Goldberg, Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

That’s not the only flaw. Privacy is another concern. Snapchat gives a disclaimer upon first use. Simply put, it’s keeping your data.

“A lot of people that think the information that goes through Snapchat is automatically gone, if I send you a Snapchat or another person a Snapchat that diapers forever, it doesn’t,” said Lt. Goldberg.

It’s not negative, Lt. Goldberg said the important part is how it’s used.

“I think there are some benefits to that too,” said Goldberg.

Tomi Heimonen, associate professor and department chair of Computing and New Media Technologies at UWSP said it’s useful for his classes.

“I prefer to see it as an opportunity to teach students how to use ai in a productive way,” said Heimonen.

Heimonen teaches programming and he believes it’s helpful to teach his classes to use AI to complete mundane tasks.

“AI can sort of do that stuff for you so you can focus on the actual problem-solving,” said Heimonen.

However, the information isn’t always right, so fact-checking is necessary. With such new technology, there seem to be more questions than answers. But, one thing’s for certain, it’s advancing fast.

“I believe that it’s going to be a part of many professions going forward,” said Heimonen.

Lt. Goldberg said if you have concerns about your child using the new Snapchat AI feature the best thing you can do is have open communication with them about it. He also recommended monitoring their devices.

Heimonen and other instructors at UWSP are hosting a lecture series on the future of artificial intelligence. The final A.I. discussion in UW-Stevens Point’s “When Robots Rule the World” series of free community lectures will be Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30 p.m., in the Dreyfus University Center Theater.

For those looking to possibly delete the AI account from their Snapchat, there is currently no option to do so. The only option you have is to go to your Chat Feed, press and hold on the MyAI icon, click Chat Settings, and then click Clear from Chat Feed. The AI chat will remain at the top of your chat list, but it will not have permission to message you unless you re-accept those privacy settings.

